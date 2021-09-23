Fair and equitable swimming coverage

To the editor: I have been disappointed in the recent coverage of high school swimming. These meets include multiple teams from our region to include Valdez, Galena, North Pole, Monroe, as well as West Valley, Lathrop and Hutchison, which seem to be receiving a disproportionate amount of recognition.
It is important to recognize the individual accomplishments of the swimmers that finish first, but this is not how high school swim meets are won and lost. These meets are based on a point system allocated to swimmers based on which schools place in the top 6 of each event. Swimmers from the meet attempted to educate the sports writer on the scoring system and were dismissed and told that they were only there for one school and didn’t really care about the other ones.
Please be fair and equitable listing the schools final placement at the meets and using representative photos of the meets you are reporting on.