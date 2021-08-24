To the editor: Afghanistan is in shambles, and our Congressional delegation is all lined up to blame President Biden. What has been happening for the last 20 years Where have our members of Congress been during that time of gross expenditures of money and American lives in a country that has used us for so long? Where were their plans for success in the country?
Blame is easy. Solutions are not. Those that are so quick to blame should have presented a plan for a better outcome. None of them did. If the past president had a plan for success I would like to see it now presented in print. If Congress is going to blame anyone they should look inward.
Here are some statistics on our 20 year presence in Afghanistan. American service members killed in Afghanistan through April, 2448; U.S. contractors, 3,846; Afghan national military and police, 66,000; others from other NATO member states, 1,144; Afghan civilians, 47,245; Taliban and other opposition fighters, 51,191; Aid workers, 444; and journalists, 72.
And here are some Congressional statistics from an Associated Press article on Aug. 17 which covers all phases of the Afghanistan War:
• The number of times lawmakers in the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee have discussed costs of Afghanistan and Iraq wars, the past 20 years through mid-summer 2021: 5.
• The number of times lawmakers on Senate Finance Committee have discussed costs of Afghanistan and Iraq wars since Sept. 11, 2001, through mid-summer 2021: 1.
That is a sampling of the past involvement of our Congress, and they blame President Biden for a difficult ending of the continued costs to America for the failures in Afghanistan.