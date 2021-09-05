Failures in Afghanistan

To the editor: Recently, I wrote a letter to the editor in which I addressed the disastrous evacuation of Afghanistan and the criticism of the present administration.
In the letter I noted that the last president had said that he had a much better plan. Well if so, I wanted to see it in print.
Well it may, or may not, be in print but the past president did present his plan in his 1 hour and 37 minute speech to his flock at his rally on Aug. 21 in Cullman, Alabama (population 15,729).
Here is his plan and I quote: “All he [President Biden] had to do is leave the soldiers there until everything’s out, our citizens, our weapons, then you bomb the hell out of the bases. We have five bases. And you say, ‘Bye, bye.’ You say, ‘Bye, bye.’”
Let’s look at that plan. First he said “leave our soldiers there.” During the president’s four years in office he reduced the presence of American troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,000. It seems, however, without concurrently evacuating any of the large number of American civilians that were attempting to improve the lives of the Afghan people. He said he would have removed our citizens and our weapons but made no mention of the thousands of Afghans fearing for their lives. Somehow the Afghan military or citizens would not notice those leaving and so he would not have to deal with them clinging in desperation to the departing foreigners.
And finally he would “bomb the hell out of the bases and say ‘Bye, Bye.’” He would have done that, not knowing (or knowing) that the Taliban, by then would have a great number of innocent Afghan civilians herded to and occupying those bases.
And at this point in his speech his comments on bombing received great rounds of applause. Yes, exiting Afghanistan has been a disaster but to do it as the past president suggested by bombing as we left would have been the ultimate disaster.