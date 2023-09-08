 Skip to main content
Failed Trump impeachment grows civil unrest

To the editor: This past week, I’ve been thinking about how our country would be in so much better shape now if just 10 more senators in January 2021 had voted to convict Donald Trump after he was impeached by the House. I am thankful that senators like Lisa Murkowski had the courage to vote yes and disappointed that others like Dan Sullivan voted no. My guess is that Sen. Sullivan and others who voted no, in their hearts believed that Trump was guilty. But they voted yes to avoid alienating the Republican base.

Because he was not convicted, a nation now has to suffer through years of litigation and endure the possibility that Donald Trump might be reelected president.

