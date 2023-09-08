Failed Trump impeachment grows civil unrest

To the editor: This past week, I’ve been thinking about how our country would be in so much better shape now if just 10 more senators in January 2021 had voted to convict Donald Trump after he was impeached by the House. I am thankful that senators like Lisa Murkowski had the courage to vote yes and disappointed that others like Dan Sullivan voted no. My guess is that Sen. Sullivan and others who voted no, in their hearts believed that Trump was guilty. But they voted yes to avoid alienating the Republican base.
Because he was not convicted, a nation now has to suffer through years of litigation and endure the possibility that Donald Trump might be reelected president.
If that were to happen many believe that our country would become a dictatorship.
In my letter to the editor in April 2020, I expressed my angst over the failure of Republican senators to hold Trump accountable for his many misdeeds such as withholding aid from Ukraine until Zelenskyy fabricated dirt on President Biden’s son. This led me to say “I’m concerned that the inaction of the Senate has led to the beginning of a transition of our country from a democracy to a dictatorship.”
At that time, it would only be in our wildest nightmares that we could have thought that Trump would falsely claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and after losing over 40 lawsuits about his false claims, pressure Mike Pence to disallow enough legitimately chosen electors to create turmoil in certifying Biden’s election.
Now, if Trump were to be elected again, he would make sure that high government officials such as cabinet secretaries would be loyal to him rather than the constitution.
Thousands of career civil servants would be subject to dismissal if they didn’t acquiesce to his false claims.
He would embark on a crusade of vengeance against his perceived political enemies.
He once again would take Vladimir Putin’s word over his own National Security Agency and allow Russia to finish destroying Ukraine.
If you want to become part of a dictatorship, support Donald Trump for president.