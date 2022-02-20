Facts and opinions

To the editor: Regarding Tony Bent’s Feb. 18 letter, he made multiple errors. His opinion of President Biden is his but not supported by many facts.
On Jan. 19, 2022, President Biden held an almost two-hour press conference in which he presented actions his administration has taken and sparred with reporters — without a teleprompter. Bent also says that Lisa Murkowski voted to impeach Trump. The House, not the Senate, votes on impeachment; the Senate votes on conviction or acquittal. Lisa voted to acquit during the first impeachment — the one that had a phone call involved. A phone call that was absolutely not fake.
Biden’s withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan was messy. He was following the agreement made by the Trump administration, and it could have been done better. Gasoline prices are not set by POTUS but by many factors, including but not limited to supply and demand, OPEC, weather and refining capabilities. Oh, and all the real data shows that masks and vaccines do work.