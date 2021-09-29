Facts about Fletcher

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: I am running for Borough Assembly to bring solutions to Fairbanks and make sure we listen and serve everybody in the borough. I’m not here to point fingers and spread lies to further my political agenda.

My opponent’s daughter recently published a letter in the News-Miner illustrating one of the clear reasons that I am running: Patricia Silva does not understand our borough government and instead relies on misinformation and lies about my character and values to try and win votes.

To correct Ms. Silva:

1: The borough does not have a police force, and the Assembly has no power to increase or lower funding for the city of Fairbanks Police Department or Alaska State Troopers.

2: If we did, I’d increase the funding of our first responders. We need to provide our officers with more tools, not less. A great start would be providing mental health experts to accompany police on calls where mental health is a concern. We need to support our police in keeping themselves and citizens safe — it is unfair to rely upon officers to be the sole resource to address such a wide range of needs.

3: I’m a fierce advocate for domestic violence survivors and families experiencing trauma. This isn’t just how I make my living, it’s my passion. I’ve walked individuals to the court house and helped them obtain protective orders, I’ve helped families after a child has attempted suicide and put in the work to find them mental health services — I see these hardships every day and I work to address them.

On the assembly, I’ll continue to find solutions for our families, and promote an economy built on a strong understanding of the reality of our Borough, its powers, and its people.

I hope you’ll join me in working toward these goals by voting Savannah Fletcher for Borough Assembly this Oct. 5.

