Extending the railroad is a golden opportunity

To the editor: I must be missing something. I know the Dunleavy administration is always thinking about development, hence its support for the proposal to truck ore from Tetlin about 250 miles along the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways to Fort Knox Mine to process it. That’s pretty much par for the course — the tax payers underwriting enormous profits for the mining industry as they destroy our roads and create a public safety nightmare. I get that part.
What I don’t understand is why there is no push for extending the rail lines to Tetlin, or Northway Junction, or the Canadian border to further our rail connection through Canada to the Lower 48. That idea has been around for a 100 years. Have our political “leaders” not been paying attention to the infrastructure money that are on the table? Have they forgotten the railroad connection initiatives they recently supported? Don’t they realize that building a railroad would create many more jobs than a gold mine would? And of course there are many who oppose the Build Back Better bill which could mean more funding for extending the Alaska Railroad.
But holy cow, if anyone was really interested in an economic shot in the arm, lasting infrastructure that would cut transportation costs, lower total emissions, provide less expensive goods, promote export of Alaska goods and resources, bring in tourist dollars, then extending the railroad is a no brainer. There’s even a bridge to nowhere that we could put to use.
Still, long-term planning and economic benefits to all Alaskans is not the Dunleavy mindset. Extending the railroad is likely to be yet another project whose benefits would be felt far into the future which will fall by the wayside for quick profits for the few. Too bad to waste such a golden opportunity.