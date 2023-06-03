Explore Fairbanks is accountable and transparent

To the editor: As Chair Elect of the Explore Fairbanks Board of Directors, I’d like to clarify a few of the items that were wrongly stated in the News-Miner editorial on May 28th.
The editorial gives the perception that up until the passage of this ordinance, there has been little to no oversight as to whether the “recipients are being good stewards of the money.” In the case of Explore Fairbanks, that is simply not the case.
Explore Fairbanks is nothing but accountable and transparent when it comes to our government stakeholders. With the City of Fairbanks, there is a council member who serves as an ex officio member on our board of directors and is privy to all the financial information that the board receives. The same is true for the borough. Explore Fairbanks staff regularly appear before all three local government entities to provide updates and concrete evidence on how the reinvestment of bed tax dollars is being put to good use. Committee meetings and board meetings, that regularly review our finances and make amendments during the year as revenues increase or decrease, are open to the public. We are incredibly good stewards of our monies with a majority of our budget going towards strategic and well-researched direct and indirect marketing endeavors.
It’s also difficult to comprehend why the editorial states “the term economic development was too loose and unstructured in definition.” The visitor industry is a prime example of economic development and growth in the City of Fairbanks. It brings in new money, creates jobs, establishes new businesses and pays property taxes.
The editorial is correct in saying that the community should be happy with the positive growth in year-round tourism. But anyone in Fairbanks who is happy about that positive growth should not have a similar reaction to this new Ordinance. It could result in a negative impact on that growth in the years to come.