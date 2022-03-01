 Skip to main content
Explore all options regarding Kinross trucking

To the editor: Like many other Fairbanks residents, I am concerned about the many large, long truck- and double-trailer combinations that will be using the Richardson Highway and the bypass roads around our city to transport gold-bearing ore from the Kinross Manh Choh mine near Tetlin, Alaska, to their mill site on Cleary Summit.

However, I am not totally against this proposed trucking plan, and I think that Kinross deserves a chance to prove that it can be safely implemented. Kinross has been an important business member in our community for decades providing year-round, good-paying jobs which Interior Alaska needs. I would like to see them continue to be a part of our private sector economic engine.

Fairbanks has been a transportation hub since the early 1900s, and heavy truck traffic has been a big part of that industry, especially because of our connection with the port of Valdez. I remember the truck-traffic explosion of the early trans-Alaska pipeline days moving 40- and 80-foot sections of pipe, equipment and building materials in and out of Fairbanks. The Richardson Highway and the roads around Fairbanks have been improved greatly since then, and more improvements will be completed in the next couple of years. Presently, heavy trucks pulling double oil tankers move heating oil up from Valdez daily, and they fairly easily meld into our local traffic. The Parks Highway opened another truck traffic route to and from the port of Anchorage entering our road system from the west, which Fairbanks has also absorbed fairly easily.

Ideally, a mill at the Manh Choh location would be the best option to avoid this increase in truck traffic, but it seems that option is not now economically feasible. That does not mean that other options should be ignored by Kinross, the state of Alaska, the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the city of Fairbanks.

