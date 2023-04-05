 Skip to main content
Expanding inclusion at our Schools of Choice

To the editor: What is wrong with the Schools of Choice (SOCs) in Fairbanks? What even are Schools of Choice? They are public charter and magnet schools. These schools aren’t inclusive enough.

Historically, only one SOC has a higher percentage of low income families than the district average of 33%. Effie Kokrine Charter School’s percentage of low income families is 64%. All other SOCs range from 7% to 28%. Families want choices. They need SOCs to be more inclusive so that their children can get the education they need and deserve.

