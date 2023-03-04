Expanded rail transport is needed for mining industry

To the editor: On Feb. 22, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski addressed a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in which she strongly urged further research into expanding Alaska’s rail network. A few points are worth noting.
1. One rail car can hold up to 220,000 pounds, approximately equal to three to four truckloads. What is the cost per mile to transport equivalent loads via rail? In 2020, the average freight train carried 3,817 tons. One freight train can carry the load of approximately 280-plus trucks, bit.ly/3IMf4wx.
2. What is the increase in maintenance costs and greenhouse gases to Alaska’s roads and bridges to transport hundreds of heavy loads? The following research by local journalist Dermot Cole may offer insight: “Tetlin trucking venture could produce profits of $1,000 an ounce, not counting cost of public highway damage, road maintenance and public safety worries,” bit.ly/3kJUogK.
3. It would have taken approximately 139,000 additional trucks to handle the 2.5 million tons of freight that originated by rail in Alaska in 2021, bit.ly/3SLpcue.
4. What are construction and permitting costs to lay rail lines from the mine? Why have these not gained more publicity?
5. What further benefits could accrue to Alaska once the rail lines are laid? What minerals from Canada’s Yukon might also be available to transport by rail?
There are many factors to consider when developing a transportation plan to move large commodities.
Long-term benefits of a rail plan should not be ignored for a short-term gain that may significantly be more costly. Former Alaska Gov. Frank Murkowski espoused the idea of rail expansion in a Feb. 20, 2022, News-Miner article, “Open mining opportunities with a railroad,” bit.ly/3kJZvxo.
Recent stories in the Daily News-Miner have revealed the true extent of the enormous costs and project scale to transport minerals from Kinross’ Manh Choh to the processing plant. A vetted plan for increasing Alaska’s rail capacity is the only way to ensure long-term transportation and resource development for minerals and related commodities.
Alaska Railroad, are you interested?