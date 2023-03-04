 Skip to main content
Expanded rail transport is needed for mining industry

To the editor: On Feb. 22, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski addressed a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in which she strongly urged further research into expanding Alaska’s rail network. A few points are worth noting.

1. One rail car can hold up to 220,000 pounds, approximately equal to three to four truckloads. What is the cost per mile to transport equivalent loads via rail? In 2020, the average freight train carried 3,817 tons. One freight train can carry the load of approximately 280-plus trucks, bit.ly/3IMf4wx.

