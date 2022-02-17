Expand recycling options
To the editor: The Chena Pump transfer site should include recycling bins in the upcoming expansion project.
The world is moving toward a cyclical economy; it is time for Alaska’s transfer sites have recycling options.
To be honest, its a struggle to make it to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Central Recycling Facility due to frigid temperatures, rising gas prices and limited hours of operation. One critic complained that the borough’s recycling facility’s business hours of Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5:30 p.m. is not ideal for average working people. I completely agree.
The American Plastic Makers association has recently expressed to Congress that they need help to create a more cyclical economy. However, it takes ample time to codify laws to satisfy up and coming recycling demands.
It is time that transfer sites in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have adequate recycling options to meet the demands of the emerging cyclical economy.