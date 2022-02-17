 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Expand recycling options

  • Comments

Expand recycling options

To the editor: The Chena Pump transfer site should include recycling bins in the upcoming expansion project.

The world is moving toward a cyclical economy; it is time for Alaska’s transfer sites have recycling options.

To be honest, its a struggle to make it to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Central Recycling Facility due to frigid temperatures, rising gas prices and limited hours of operation. One critic complained that the borough’s recycling facility’s business hours of Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5:30 p.m. is not ideal for average working people. I completely agree.

The American Plastic Makers association has recently expressed to Congress that they need help to create a more cyclical economy. However, it takes ample time to codify laws to satisfy up and coming recycling demands.

It is time that transfer sites in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have adequate recycling options to meet the demands of the emerging cyclical economy.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.