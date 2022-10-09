 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EPA lawsuit is a frivolous venture

To the editor: The Tues. Oct. 4 issue contained an article on three groups suing the EPA over our winter pollution.

After some internet education one should learn that the Fairbanks area has two times per year when air pollution reaches danger levels. The first is summer. While most of us are still spewing the same particles (excepting home heating) we do the rest of the year, the real summer problem is forest fires.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.