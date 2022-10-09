EPA lawsuit is a frivolous venture

To the editor: The Tues. Oct. 4 issue contained an article on three groups suing the EPA over our winter pollution.
After some internet education one should learn that the Fairbanks area has two times per year when air pollution reaches danger levels. The first is summer. While most of us are still spewing the same particles (excepting home heating) we do the rest of the year, the real summer problem is forest fires.
Those are natural events and the EPA, state and borough is not expected to do anything about the pollution.
The second time is in the deep cold of winter.
Interior Alaska gets temperature inversions during extreme or 40 below zero or more weather. The thick, still, air holds particulates in place and we breathe them in. Temp inversions are natural events, fairly temporary, and there is nothing we can do about them. However, our population has come to believe that various government agencies should do something about the particles in the air during these cold spells. This expectation is despite the fact that these cold spells are shorter, and not as cold, as in the past. The article even states, “levels are half of what they were in 2014.”
What do the people suing the EPA expect them to do? Shut down the three coal fired power plants in town, one of which (the university) was only recently finished? Make us all drive EVs powered by electricity from coal and diesel? Force the entire borough to switch to natural gas heat when we can’t get enough gas to do that?
The article states these three groups say the EPA, “has prolonged efforts to curb the unhealthy emissions from chimneys and tailpipes that get trapped at ground level on cold winter days when the air is stagnant.”
Instead of suing a government agency why don’t these three groups come up with viable, economical, solutions to the chimney, tailpipe, problem and market them? I suspect the answer to that question is, “There aren’t any viable, economical, solutions.” These groups know that and are using this lawsuit to dupe people into giving them money. The scam is these groups can force the EPA in to a solution that doesn’t truly exist.
One more thought. If we keep spewing carbon into our atmosphere won’t our climate continue to warm? If we can just get through a few more years the 40 below times will cease to exist!