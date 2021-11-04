To the editor: We must require more accountability by pollution-causing merchandise distributors. The only way to comply with such a request is to actually start the counting.
Who in business is responsible for the task of counting? The answer is none other than the accountants. The trick is to speak the language of accounting. How are we to do this? The answer is to include a report about the impact of pollution causing merchandise with yearly financial statements and on tax schedules.
Full disclosure should be made with yearly financial statement about waste material impacts of products released to the public; their programs to recycle; plans reduce waste; and plans to replace petroleum plastics.
There must also be a tax enacted for distributors to curb plastic waste. This tax would discount companies for selling renewable materials and products not made with petroleum plastic. Contrarily, companies who do make products with petroleum plastics will have a tax included for cleanup of such products.
Moreover, tax forms on additional schedules would give discounts for positive environmental ratings and incur sliding scale taxes for negative environmental ratings.
The only way to hold pollutioncausing companies accountable for disposal of wasteful materials, is to require environmental impact statements.
Environmental impact statements must be included with financial statements.
