Environmental emperors with no clothes

Ray Metcalfe rough-necked and drilled on the North Slope in the early 1970s. He was in the Legislature in the 1970s and 1980s. He chaired the House State Affairs Committee and co-authored the legislation establishing the investment strategy for Alaska's Permanent Fund, and he was the former legislator whistle-blower that brought down Veco owner Bill Allen’s bribery scheme and put Bill Allen and six legislators in jail.