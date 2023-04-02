 Skip to main content
Environmental emperors with no clothes

To the editor: Just before President Biden approved the Willow Project, a couple of environmentalists and an oil industry representative debated the pros and cons of the project on KSKA public radio.

The environmentalists complained that the production and combustion of all that oil would release about 239 million metric tons of climate pollution over 30 years. While true, here is the thing: According to a Greenpeace Canada publication, published May17, 2021, “The amount of climate-polluting greenhouse gases emitted per barrel of Canada’s Tar Sands oil can be 30% higher than conventional oil.”

Ray Metcalfe rough-necked and drilled on the North Slope in the early 1970s. He was in the Legislature in the 1970s and 1980s. He chaired the House State Affairs Committee and co-authored the legislation establishing the investment strategy for Alaska's Permanent Fund, and he was the former legislator whistle-blower that brought down Veco owner Bill Allen’s bribery scheme and put Bill Allen and six legislators in jail.

