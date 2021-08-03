You have permission to edit this article.
Enough with the hero worship

To the editor: I’ve alway figured that it was Donald Trump’s TV show that got his foot in the door. He was the big exec, he fired people right and left. That got him on everybody’s — all his fans — radar.

So enough already. He’s old news. He’s got his golf course and his reluctant family. His memories should be enough. But no. Here, he’s got a following of sorts.

Driving Badger Road to North Pole is a house with a big Trump 2024 banner, buttressed by a big “F- — Biden and Harris” sign. Trump 2024? Trump University, Trump steaks, Trump toilet paper. The man’s a huckster but you love him.

So he’s got love on Badger Road. Tell me, what is it you’re liking so much about this crass opportunist? Put up a banner explaining that.

And take the one down cursing the people who are trying to help us get out of this mess your hero made. Or don’t. Just carry on being as big an jerk as you can every day. Like your dear leader.

