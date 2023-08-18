Endorsement of Burgess and Doran for school board

To the Editor: I like the Alaska State school board mission statement:
“To provide an excellent education for every student every day”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To the Editor: I like the Alaska State school board mission statement:
“To provide an excellent education for every student every day”
To meet this goal, school board members need management, and fiduciary experience skills. Knowing and understanding financial and legal issues are very important. But most of all, they need wisdom and leadership abilities. It is essential that each member has a deep seated knowledge of what the educational needs of every student every day is.
With so many complex duties, a good school board member needs to be able to listen, learn, and respect others, analyze the information, use problem solving skills, negotiate, and come up with the best answer to provide that excellent education for every student every day .
I have had the honor of knowing both Bobby Burgess and Tim Doran and emphatically believe they are the best qualified candidates for the seats they are running for. I will be voting for Meredith Maple as well.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.