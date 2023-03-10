Encouraging a conversation

To the editor: This letter is in reference to the front page article about Road Service Areas in the Sunday, Feb. 12, paper. I encourage everyone to access the audio file on the Fairbanks North Star Borough website for the Feb. 9 regular assembly meeting and listen to the conversation.
The comments I made applied to all Road Service Areas. The applications for tax cap increases are likely just the beginning of a trend for both general and RSA tax caps.
I recognize that increased cost has depleted the funds available, and I intend to vote “yes” on the request. My testimony, precisely, opposed an increase as the first solution. A more thorough effort to identify areas of weakness in the program is needed.
The RSA commissioners do an amazing job. They are trying to budget for maintenance needs and have limited options. There is a shift in demographics. It is apparent that there is some confusion in regard to senior/veteran/handicap exemptions. I hope the editor will review his statement. I would encourage the borough to review exemptions in general and how they relate to in-home-business and rentals on exempt property.
I want to publicly appreciate my own neighborhood and the effort they make to be efficient. We all fill potholes, cut brush and sand icy roads, saving the funds for larger tasks. RSA commissioners are under appreciated. I believe senior/veterans/handicap deserve the exemptions they enjoy. I implied they may also be happy to donate to the direct service if the option were presented.
In closing, I spoke at the Feb. 9 FNSB Assembly meeting to encourage a conversation. I am shocked that the topic went to the radio, evening news, and front page of the Sunday paper and hope others are not intimidated if they are inclined to speak.