Elizabeth Peratrovich Day and our Senate candidates
To the editor: Sen. Lisa Murkowski made a nice memorial speech about Elizabeth Peratrovich on the Senate floor on Feb. 16, the day the state recognizes Alaska’s very own pioneering civil rights leader. Furthermore, Sen. Murkowski also took time to make a post on her Facebook page honoring Mrs. Peratrovich.
Contrarily, on her opponent Kelly Tshibaka’s page, there was an absence of any mention of Elizabeth Peratrovich on Feb. 16 from this candidate. Instead there was a vague post about keeping critical race theory out of classrooms.
Why would this candidate fail to give recognition to Elizabeth Peratrovich? The answer is clear. Candidate Tshibaka’s mode of operation seems to be to simply regurgitate former President Trump’s flawed idealisms and nothing more.
The lack of interest in the history of Alaska shown by Tshibaka becomes exceedingly alarming as this election year rolls on.
Thank you Lisa Murkowski for paying homage to Alaska’s very own historical civil rights leader, the late, great Elizabeth Peratrovich.