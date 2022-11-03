Elijah Verhagen for Senate Seat R

To the editor: On Nov. 8 in the Interior, we have three state Senate seats up for election! My state Senate seat is Senate seat R. In this race I’ll be voting for Elijah Verhagen. Elijah has always had the heart to serve and fight for Alaskans. Elijah has served as a legislative staff to reps Peggy Wilson, Sharon Jackson, and long-time district 6 rep. Dave Talerico. He also worked for state Sen. Lora Reinbold. Elijah was an Alaska delegate to the 2016 Republican convention in Cleveland. He was also the youngest ever elected chairman of District 36 Republicans. He also had previously ran as an independent candidate for state House District 6 in the 2020 election.
Elijah has common sense policies that will benefit our state and help the people of Senate District R. Elijah is pro religious freedom. Whether you believe or not he will fight for you. Elijah also supports a full statutory PFD. He believes that the PFD is Alaskans’ money not the government’s money. He believes in smart ways to conserve our resources; he understands how precious our oil is and how it helps our economy and unlike his opponent he has plans to protect and preserve the salmon runs that help nourish the native villages in the northern part of the district. Elijah is also pro Second Amendment. He will never vote against your second amendment rights. He believes it is your God given right to bear arms, he also knows how important to have a firearm to be able to hunt so you can put food on your table especially in the village.