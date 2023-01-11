To the editor: You printed a letter from Ed Dailey on Tuesday — keep that in mind for context. Between Oct. 1 and the end of 2022, I drove 812 miles around the Fairbanks area in my EV. I did this while running the electric heaters, as Ed points, out will be necessary. And despite GVEA’s high rates and the use of needlessly italicized fossil fuels, I did this while spending only $55.02 on “fuel,” using only the existing outlets at my house and the plug that came with the car. To match that in a gas car at $3/gallon, you’d need about 45 mpg.
Electric vehicles can work just fine in Fairbanks, Alaska. They can work anywhere in the country. Don’t want one? Don’t get one. Meanwhile, those of us who did can get hot air out of the vents immediately without having to idle, have no hydraulic power steering or brake lines to burst in extreme cold, and have access to a figurative “emergency jerry can” in the headbolt heater outlets in nearly every parking lot in town. And we don’t have to worry about diesel anti-gel or DEF, don’t have to worry about HEETing our tanks to keep water out, don’t have to fiddle with a gas pump handle with cold fingers, don’t have to worry about whether it will start if we forgot to plug in ... yes, Ed, those of us in Fairbanks who are EV adopters will certainly have a great 2023!