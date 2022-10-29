Elections matter

To the editor: Hopefully we will see more than 17% of Alaskans turning out to vote, as that was the turnout from our last municipal election. Outside money is flooding in to support our Arizona candidate for U.S. Congress, Sarah Palin … wait, did she move back to Alaska to run? One of our other U.S. congressional candidates, Nick Begich, loaned his campaign a whopping $650,000 of his own money. I guess we should all be wondering how he plans on repaying that “loan”? Does he plan on having a big fundraising party where lobbyists can come in to repay his campaign debt? Does that sound like corruption to you?
I’m voting for our own Mary Peltola as she represents all Alaskans. In fact, Mary is proudly serving us and not herself in Washington, D.C., right now. She hired the late Congressman Young’s staff. How awesome is that?
The governor and these legislative candidates could be intimately involved with a rewrite of the state constitution, if we vote to have a new constitutional convention. The U.S. Supreme Court took away the right for women to control their own bodies, so think about how these candidates will use their powers to take away your current privacy rights. Please rank Les Gara first and Bill Walker second, as both are extremely qualified and neither have had Alaskans trying to recall them or want to take away your current rights.
Interior Alaska state legislators need to be knowledgeable about statewide issues. Scott Kawasaki has represented Fairbanks in the House and now the Senate for over a decade because he does such a good job at doing just that. Have you ever been at a public event that Scott Kawasaki was not at? The guy is amazing, knowledgeable about all things Alaska, well respected on both sides of the aisle, and he’s bursting with energy to support his constituents.
Two other energetic Interior politicians that are working hard for you are Grier Hopkins and Ashley Carrick. Ashley, as a past staffer, will keep things working in Juneau and hit the ground running. For me, as a business owner and manufacturer in downtown Fairbanks, it’s just common sense to send Ashley to and Grier back to Juneau.