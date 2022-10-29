 Skip to main content
Elections matter

To the editor: Hopefully we will see more than 17% of Alaskans turning out to vote, as that was the turnout from our last municipal election. Outside money is flooding in to support our Arizona candidate for U.S. Congress, Sarah Palin … wait, did she move back to Alaska to run? One of our other U.S. congressional candidates, Nick Begich, loaned his campaign a whopping $650,000 of his own money. I guess we should all be wondering how he plans on repaying that “loan”? Does he plan on having a big fundraising party where lobbyists can come in to repay his campaign debt? Does that sound like corruption to you?

I’m voting for our own Mary Peltola as she represents all Alaskans. In fact, Mary is proudly serving us and not herself in Washington, D.C., right now. She hired the late Congressman Young’s staff. How awesome is that?

