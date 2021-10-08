Elections don’t happen without you

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, I shared space on the ballot with several local candidates for municipal office positions in the city of Fairbanks, city of North Pole and Fairbanks North Star Borough.
As we gathered at the Borough Assembly room to watch the returns, I was reminded of how it required the action of thousands of people to accomplish the results that we were eagerly awaiting. Each of us depends on the action of others in order to make any strides in the goals that we stated over and over, as we answered survey questions at numerous forums and interviews.
Thank you to the groups that organized those forums, interviews and surveys.
Thank you to those persons who accepted the challenge of seeking an office.
Thank you to those persons who voted and who supported the efforts of all the candidates.
Thank you to the adventurous persons who accepted my handmade signs of recycled materials hand-lettered with marker pens, and then posted them proudly in their yards.
Thank you to the persons who waived and honked approval at those of us who stood on busy corners in the snowy first days of this year’s winter weather.
As a life-long resident of Fairbanks, I’ve been a community advocate for decades and I am proud to continue the serious work that comes with the role of local office holder. I pledge my best efforts to fairly represent all who reside in, who work in, and who attend activities in the city of Fairbanks.
Continued community building is vital for Fairbanks to go forward in accomplishing new successes. Be a part of that progress — attend meetings — sign up for committees — remember that we are all on the same team and we are thousands strong.
