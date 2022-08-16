Election year fall colors

To the editor: Plants are turning out bright leaves, sweet berries and pale green spruce cones, which the red squirrels are frantically collecting. But all that is almost overwhelmed by the spectacular array of colorful political posters flooding roadsides, mailboxes and trash cans.
For me it was time to vote early — but not often, as some folks advise. A welcome opportunity, since I am now in Sen Click Bishop’s (no relation) Senate district. I’ve been itching to do so since reading that the District 36 Republican Committee exercised its poor judgment by censuring him. Seems the PFD isn’t big enough for them, some don’t like vaccinations, and so on.
I guess they’d forgotten that the PFD was approved to encourage Alaskans’ interest in sound management of the Permanent Fund, itself established to save the state’s bacon “when the oil ran out.” Now, it seems, the interest is only in how big the PFD check will be. And they may have not read the long story in the News-Miner about the trauma Nenana suffered during the 1918 flu epidemic when there was no vaccine or needles to stab folks with it. At least Nenana folks then had the good sense to make and wear their own masks! Some died anyway — in particular those who worked hardest to help the sick.
Sen. Bishop has worked diligently to benefit Alaskans and ensure that the state can meet its obligations to them. But I think he expects Alaskans to be responsible for their lives and as residents. That takes more effort than a few flashy one-liners and whining about what they don’t have or don’t want. “Be careful what you wish for” comes to mind. Sen. Bishop is a solid advocate for all of us. And he’s willing to continue. Please help him do so.