Election year fall colors

To the editor: Plants are turning out bright leaves, sweet berries and pale green spruce cones, which the red squirrels are frantically collecting. But all that is almost overwhelmed by the spectacular array of colorful political posters flooding roadsides, mailboxes and trash cans.

For me it was time to vote early — but not often, as some folks advise. A welcome opportunity, since I am now in Sen Click Bishop’s (no relation) Senate district. I’ve been itching to do so since reading that the District 36 Republican Committee exercised its poor judgment by censuring him. Seems the PFD isn’t big enough for them, some don’t like vaccinations, and so on.

