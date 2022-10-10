Election denialism hits the borough

To the editor: Last week’s local elections ballots have not even been completely counted, and yet Barbara Haney, the presumed winner of a seat on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, is already provoking suspicion and outrage against a local elections official.
Throughout her campaign, Haney promoted right wing conspiracy theories, e.g., her proclamation that “borough government is the last line of defense against federal encroachment of our rights and liberties” on her official campaign website. Her complaint against April Trickey, the Fairbanks North Star Borough clerk, extends her conspiracist thinking to the ballot counting process here in our borough. In her email complaint to Trickey, Haney not so subtly accuses Trickey of being “evil:” “Abstaining from the appearance of evil will do much to restore faith and trust in our election process,” Haney wrote.