 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Election criticism uses faulty logic

To the editor: In mid-September, David Dodson wrote a letter to the editor claiming that he had predicted “that this ‘ranked voting’ bull was merely a ploy by the minority (socialist-Democrats) party to manipulate the votes to ensure their liberal candidates win.”

He went on to state that his claim was true because Mary Peltola beat out Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. If Peltola “been forced to run head to head against either Sarah Palin or Nick Begich, she would have come out a poor second.”

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.