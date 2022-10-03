Election criticism uses faulty logic

To the editor: In mid-September, David Dodson wrote a letter to the editor claiming that he had predicted “that this ‘ranked voting’ bull was merely a ploy by the minority (socialist-Democrats) party to manipulate the votes to ensure their liberal candidates win.”
He went on to state that his claim was true because Mary Peltola beat out Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. If Peltola “been forced to run head to head against either Sarah Palin or Nick Begich, she would have come out a poor second.”
This is a good example of emotion, rather than reason, leading logic. While it’s possible his claim is true (though highly unlikely), he doesn’t consider other possibilities. I think it’s much more likely other reasons led to Peltola’s win, such as 1) the high negative view many Alaskans have of Palin (as demonstrated in polls), and 2) the nasty campaign Palin and Begich fought against each other.
How would the election have turned out if Palin and Begich had politely pointed out their differences and urged voters to pick themselves first and their Republican opponent second? Consider also if Palin would have been as polite and nice as Peltola. How would these factors have changed the outcome? We’ll never know. I suspect Palin would have gotten a lot more votes.
Ranked-choice voting gave us a good picture of how the Alaska electorate was feeling at the time of the election. The large number of Begich voters who selected Peltola second or no one at all was revealing. Begich and Palin have a chance to change their tactics in the general election for the full two-year seat. It would be illuminating if they did.
I like ranked choice voting. (Begich was one of my choices.) It gives me more say in who will represent me in government. The traditional primary-general system limits my choices.
Please do not let faulty logic like that used by Mr. Dodson sour you on our new election system. Our new system favors candidates who demonstrate civility and who run like they want to represent all Alaskans.