Election comes down to one thing: Money

To the editor: Next month’s election candidates for Borough Assembly and school board appear to be clearly divided. We have three assembly candidates that are noticeably left leaning and three that are obviously to the right.
David Guttenberg, Savannah Fletcher and Kristen Kelley, the three left-leaning candidates, are heavily endorsed and funded by big labor, i. e. unions. If any of these three are elected they will have a debt to pay to these unions. That debt will be payed with your money in the form of higher taxes. Big labor isn’t supporting these candidates to hold the status quo. They will be expecting more of your money through increased property taxes. If you own property, rent, buy goods or services, or pay for electricity, your costs will rise from increased property taxes.
The school board race is the same. Two of the candidates are also heavily supported by big labor. NEA and other unions are investing in Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson. Their money isn’t behind these candidates to benefit our children’s education. It is there to put more of your money into union accounts. These two will be pushing for larger school budgets and and larger borough contributions to the school district.
The election on Oct. 5 isn’t about making our borough and schools “better.” It is about money.
I will be voting for Lance Roberts, Kevin McKinley and Patricia Silva for Borough Assembly. I will also be voting for Jeff Rentzel and Andrew Graham for school board.