Elect leaders who value the future of Fairbanks

To the editor: As a born and raised Alaskan who has lived in Fairbanks since 1990, this is the place I call home and I am committed to raising my family here. That is why I want leadership who believes in investing in our future and making Fairbanks a place desirable to live. A huge part of that equation is to invest in and fully fund our schools. A thriving educational system is the bedrock of a community’s success. It shows that we care about our future.
This spring a majority of our Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted to underfund our schools, our students and our educators. Tammie Wilson actually proposed the bare minimum required of the borough’s contribution, some $20 million less than the school district board’s bare bones budget request. Jimi Cash went on an extended rant slandering unions and claiming that no one cares about how well schools are doing when they think about continuing to live here or take into consideration when moving to Fairbanks.