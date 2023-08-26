Elders deserve a clean, well-lighted place

To the editor: I am a lifelong Alaskan of Native descent and have seen many changes in our great state. Most of these changes have been positive.
No longer must I use buckets to pack water, nor do I have to venture into the forest to cut wood. Nor do I have to quickly build a fire for warmth and light the kerosene lamp. I do not have to go to the outhouse and sit there in the dark doing my business when it is 50 below and crinkle up the green pages out of the Sears Roebuck catalogue. Vern Solomon told me the only book they had was the women’s section of the Sears catalogue. Nowadays, all I have to do is flip a switch if I want lights.
How sweet it is! And, we took care of the old folks. My stepfather Bill Burk built a house for my great-great-grandmother. Without her a lot of us wouldn’t be here.
There are homes where the elders can stay in comfort. There is an elder home in Galena. I visited the place, and it is very nice. The guests are well taken care of.
There is an old folks home in Tanana. I have stayed there doing my work. It is a good place and I saw some of my older friends there. Some had worked on the boats during their prime years. Almost a whole crew was there.
Up river from Tanana we have the villages of Chatkylzik, Ventic, Arctic Village, Ramparth, Stevens Village, Beaver, Circle and Birch Creek. I would guess the population of Fort Yukon to be around 400. The question I have is: Why does Fort Yukon not have a home for their elderly? A good home with all the necessary items in place to make it comfortable, items that are directly available, including a good smart TV in every room. The elders in this area have paid their dues, and they all deserve a good comfortable home to rest in comfort.
We are in the modern age, and I would like to see the elders in this area put their heads together to make this happen. It can be done. Remember, without the elders we would not be here. The homes in the Fairbanks are mostly full, and there is a wait list for the Pioneers Home. A good elders home in Fort Yukon would work.