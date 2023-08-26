 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elders deserve a clean, well-lighted place

To the editor: I am a lifelong Alaskan of Native descent and have seen many changes in our great state. Most of these changes have been positive.

No longer must I use buckets to pack water, nor do I have to venture into the forest to cut wood. Nor do I have to quickly build a fire for warmth and light the kerosene lamp. I do not have to go to the outhouse and sit there in the dark doing my business when it is 50 below and crinkle up the green pages out of the Sears Roebuck catalogue. Vern Solomon told me the only book they had was the women’s section of the Sears catalogue. Nowadays, all I have to do is flip a switch if I want lights.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.