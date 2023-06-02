Education is a Community Effort

On Friday, May 12, 2023, the Fairbanks Education Association (FEA) gathered at Pike's Waterfront Lodge to honor many retiring educators. Over 100 teachers, counselors, librarians, therapists, psychologists, and their families attended. Nearly 1000 years of experience and skill were honored that evening. Nearly 1000 years of experience leaving the district and leaving the profession.
In November 2021, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and FEA began preparations for negotiations with two days of informal discussion in hopes of finding common ground for the formal negotiations starting in early 2022.
The FEA team left those two days hopeful. Yet next month will mark one year since the agreement between the district and the union expired. We are no longer hopeful—we are tired, and we feel more and more disrespected daily. Our administration and some school board members dismiss us, and Borough Assembly members publicly ridicule us.
The Thursday before our retirement celebration, Assembly Member Jimi Cash elected to attack, without cause, the teacher's union and our hard-working education support staff union. He stated that we are abusing tax dollars and being fearmongers. At length, Mr. Cash villainized local educators.
Like my colleagues, I have done nothing except put myself through school, earn three degrees, keep my licensure current, participate in the community, and contribute to the local economy where I have lived for over the last 30 years. I have taught in this community, paid property taxes, voted, and raised a family. Like most of you, I have experienced good times and hard times. I am an employee of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and work hard for my salary.
Mr. Cash, like a few others, has some critical misconceptions about teacher unions. First, FEA is the diverse voices of teachers, counselors, librarians, therapists, and psychologists, taking their mission to prepare students to be successful and contributing members of a changing society very seriously.
We realize that our working conditions are our student's learning conditions, and we must advocate for the very best for our students. We tirelessly work to attract and retain the best quality educators for our students by advocating at the local, state, and national levels. We work for quality public schools at every level. Finally, we offer life-long learning opportunities for growth and mentorship in our professions to help our newest educators hone their craft and our seasoned educators renew and grow in theirs. We empower our members to make professional decisions that positively impact not only our classrooms but our community and the daily lives of our students. We are partners with the district, the chamber of commerce, and the university. Simply put, we care about kids.
Finally, Mr. Cash said we are fearmongers. We have done nothing but speak the truth that we live every day. Teachers and educators are exhausted and frustrated with the lack of respect from the school district and our Borough Assembly. We are losing educators, and we cannot attract new ones to come to a community that is entering its second year without an agreement, into a district unwilling to put any money on the salary schedule, and a borough that will not adequately fund education. It is not fearmongering to state the truth.
Our buying power has decreased, and teachers leave the profession in their first five years to begin new ones elsewhere. As a result, graduating classes of teacher preparation colleges are shrinking. If the trend is not altered, if elected officials like Jimi Cash continue to vilify public servants, Fairbanksans will find ourselves with woefully unqualified educators.
Fearmongering raises concerns and stress over issues unworthy of that level of anxiety; the stark reality is much worse than anything I could make up. With a district determined not to negotiate a respectful agreement and Borough Assembly members that view educators as lesser citizens, we do not need to exaggerate a crisis —the crisis is real.
President Fairbanks Education Association