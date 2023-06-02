 Skip to main content
Education is a Community Effort

On Friday, May 12, 2023, the Fairbanks Education Association (FEA) gathered at Pike's Waterfront Lodge to honor many retiring educators. Over 100 teachers, counselors, librarians, therapists, psychologists, and their families attended. Nearly 1000 years of experience and skill were honored that evening. Nearly 1000 years of experience leaving the district and leaving the profession.

In November 2021, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and FEA began preparations for negotiations with two days of informal discussion in hopes of finding common ground for the formal negotiations starting in early 2022.

