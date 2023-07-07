 Skip to main content
Editorial board gets it wrong on borough tax exemption

To the editor: It is unfortunate that the News-Miner took a poorly-supported declarative stance on this fall’s coming vote on a borough tax exemption on buildings used exclusively for food production, rather than identifying facts for the public to consider.

At issue is the threshold of a farmer’s income coming from farming activity for food. The Borough Assembly sponsors did not go into detail about why they chose 10%, but explained that people wanting to produce food (and thus better security) for our community often have to work other jobs to effectively subsidize this generous passion, on top of all the work, expense, risk, etc. This was supported by public testimony but no one asked knowledgeable speakers or staff for an analysis of likely impacts of using other threshold figures.

