Editorial board gets it wrong on borough tax exemption

To the editor: It is unfortunate that the News-Miner took a poorly-supported declarative stance on this fall’s coming vote on a borough tax exemption on buildings used exclusively for food production, rather than identifying facts for the public to consider.
At issue is the threshold of a farmer’s income coming from farming activity for food. The Borough Assembly sponsors did not go into detail about why they chose 10%, but explained that people wanting to produce food (and thus better security) for our community often have to work other jobs to effectively subsidize this generous passion, on top of all the work, expense, risk, etc. This was supported by public testimony but no one asked knowledgeable speakers or staff for an analysis of likely impacts of using other threshold figures.
Assemblymember Lojewski tried to amend the proposal by changing the threshold to 75%, a figure seemingly plucked out of thin air, without analysis of why this figure would meet the objectives of the proposal but prevent abuse. The News-Miner editorial plucked “51% or more” out of thin air, claiming without substantiation that “The current low threshold percentage will quickly lead to a backbreaking backload of applications from would-be farmers ... [and] problems ahead with subsistence growers whose food is grown primarily for their own tables.”
The (editorial board) neglected to do due journalistic research for these claims.
Mayor Ward said he could not yet know the fiscal impact if this passes but suggested it will not likely be huge.
When this is figured, I request that food ag building tax exemption cost be compared with the various property tax exemptions being provided in recent years for housing incentives, military facility zones and other special interests.
We need food security locally. We need to encourage — not discourage — local food production.