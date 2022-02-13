 Skip to main content
Duty, consequence, freedom of the press and shaming as punishment

To the editor: The letter to the editor published in response to a sting operation by Alaska State Troopers on sex trafficking raised the question of duty versus consequence; challenged freedom of speech and press; and raised the issue of shaming as punishment.

Troopers have a duty to protect the community. The responsibility to mind the consequences belongs to possible offenders, not to police officers. To oppose the sting operation tactics is asking to redefine the basic fundamentals of law enforcement and trooper job descriptions. Moreover, sex trafficking can be a very dangerous crime in light of missing and murdered people.

Another issue raised by the letter was the right of the troopers to release names to the newspaper to publish, which challenges the First Amendment right to the freedom of speech as well as the freedom of press. These rights are basic fundamental rights in a democratic society because the public deserves the right to be made aware.

Furthermore, the letter also raises the question of shaming as a suitable form of punishment. Does the practice of shaming have the effect of gaining compliance for laws by deterring possible future offenders by fear of embarrassment? The answer is yes.

If people don’t want their name in the paper for crimes, then they shouldn’t participate in such activities. Shaming by publication is a fairly common practice that is widely used by police forces in conjunction with media outlets across the world.

Good job to the troopers who participated in the sting operation; and to the News-Miner for publishing the details.

