Dunleavy's deep state of unconsciousness

To the editor: Gov. Dunleavy, you campaigned for the job of governor of Alaska and you were elected, but you have failed in the most elemental part of the job: to make tough decisions in difficult times. You probably never imagined just how tough this job was going to be.
Your reluctance to show leadership is irresponsible and reckless. But beyond that you are putting peoples’ lives on the line and have failed to listen to all Alaskans. You have failed to listen to Alaskans on the front lines in the medical arena who have no choice but to make heart-wrenching decisions day after day when they know things could be different if our governor grasped the significance of the powers placed in him. Instead, you serve your Republican cronies and hide behind political rhetoric. How are you able to sleep at night knowing that Alaskans of all ages are dying because of your lack of leadership? And they are dying not just of Covid-19 but because our health care system is at the brink of imploding. It is unconscionable and immoral.
You have been asked to act and instead you have passed the buck to the Legislature knowing full well that the time it would take them to come to some action would only accentuate the already dire situation. You could have acted but decided it was not in your political best interest to make tough decisions.
Vaccinations are not about personal choice. They never have been. They are about an individual’s responsibility to the greater good. They are about protecting each other. They are about protecting children, elders, health care workers, family members, teachers, office workers, grocery store employees and all members of a community. They are about valuing human life, not just our own lives but the lives of all. We do not live in isolation. What we do matters beyond our immediate circle. We are all in this together, and need now more than ever to see the big picture.
This is not just about vaccinations, it is about leadership and understanding that when you take on a position of leadership you take on other peoples’ health and welfare. You set the tone. You don’t hide behind political rhetoric and look out only for your interests. Someone needs to wake you up from your deep state of unconsciousness. What will it take, Gov. Dunleavy?
It is beyond time to take real action.