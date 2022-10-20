Dunleavy favors Big Oil over state pensions

To the editor: This year Gov. Dunleavy approved a state operating budget that included $390 million to pay off state oil tax credit debt. He stated that this “honors the state’s commitment to pay off debt abandoned by a previous administration.” On the same day, he announced line-item vetoes that included $89.3 million that the Legislature had appropriated to make extra contributions to the state of Alaska retirement trust funds to pay down the unfunded pension liabilities.
It is clear that our governor feels that multi-billion-dollar oil companies need that money more than public employees need their pension checks. Remember this on Nov. 8 and please vote.