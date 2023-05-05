To the editor: In the letter “It’s a people problem” by Mike Quinn, Apr 27, 2023, Mr. Quinn writes: “Will mass shooting come to a stop? Not likely. That is because mass shootings are mostly a people problem.”
Well, OK, and let’s remember Frank Zappa’s lyrics from 1981:
“You can’t run a country by a book of religion
Not by a heap or a lump or a smidgen
Of foolish rules of ancient date
Designed to make you all feel great
While you fold, spindle and mutilate
Those unbelievers from a neighboring state ...
TO ARMS! TO ARMS! Hooray! That’s great,
Whoever we are, wherever we’re from
We shoulda noticed by now, our behavior is dumb ...
We are dumb all over ... an’ a little ugly on the side.”