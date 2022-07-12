To the editor: Today we were shown the first picture from the James Webb Telescope, revealing countless galaxies.
Most of the stars have planets and life of some kind ... ahh “To boldly go where no man has gone before!”
“Star Trek” generated public support and interest in space exploration. Some day we will be back on the moon and colonize Mars. Unfortunately, we don’t have the rocket power to do much more. Thus, we are confined in our solar system dreaming the impossible dream.
Jim Weidner
Fairbanks