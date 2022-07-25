Doyon's stance on the road to Ambler

To the editor: This letter is written on behalf of Doyon, Limited in response to the Sunday, July 17, letter to the editor regarding Ambler Road by Adeline Raboff.
We write to correct the record.
In Ms. Raboff’s letter, she writes that “Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, (ANCSA) lands are being ceded in the rights of way.” That is not correct.
Doyon does not support the road to Ambler and has never offered a public (or private) statement of support; nor have we ever engaged in a discussion about Doyon lands as rights of way for the project. While we also do not oppose the road to Ambler, we have offered pointed criticism of both the project and its proponents in public comments. You can find some of our comments at the following links: bit.ly/3z5hscX, bit.ly/3S0pKeM and bit.ly/3J083Ip.
We are significant stakeholders in the process and will continue to be engaged and vocal.
The irony of Ms. Raboff’s criticism of Doyon is that we agree with one of the main points of her letter. We also recommended to the BLM that they consider and evaluate a route from the Ambler Mining District westward to Nome, a route that would not require use of Doyon lands. You can find that recommendation on the first page of the document in the first link, and on the second page of the second document in the link, above. Doyon believed that the BLM should evaluate an alternative route based on the Corps’ ongoing study of a deep-water port in Nome, and that benefits of a western route should be more closely analyzed.
Throughout the permitting process, Doyon raised issues related to the potential for the road to be made public, impacts to ANCSA corporations and ANCSA lands, benefits to communities in the Doyon region, and impacts to subsistence resources. Doyon continues to participate as ex-officio members of the Ambler project’s workforce development and subsistence committees; to ensure impacts to our region and communities are considered and addressed.
Sarah E. Obed, senior vice president of Doyon, Limited
Fairbanks
Sarah E. Obed is senior vice president of Doyon, Limited.
