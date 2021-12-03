Dour Democrats

To the editor: Perhaps the best part of Thanksgiving holidays was the absence of power games by Nancy Pelosi and her progressive henchmen in Congress
Over the last few weeks, we have had one Republican congressman censured by Pelosi and the Democrats for a comical PlayStation-inspired meme about AOC and a kerfuffle over humorous remarks by another member which were deemed anti-Muslim by a member of the Squad. What is clear is that Democrats have absolutely no sense of humor. Narcissistic and convinced of their own messianic mission to save the republic by imposing socialism on an unwilling electorate, they are unable to laugh at themselves. Channeling Donald Trump via cockamamie umbrage trips, they are becoming the laughing stock of American voters.
It has gotten so crazy that McConnell is now going to help raise the national debt limit which he vowed to not do after one of Schumer’s rants. As Texas senior Sen. John Cornyn noted, it’s best not to interrupt the Democrats while they are committing hara-kiri.
After Trump making ridiculous assertions for four years, many of us thought that Lincoln’s dictum that “It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool rather than open one’s mouth and remove all doubt” would have gained traction. But to our surprise Pelosi, AOC and the Squad have outdone the Trump farce show. Moderate Democrats like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, however, do have a sense of humor. Sinema, a frequent target of progressives and friends with Senate Minority leader McConnell, was asked whether she might change parties and become a Republican. With a wry smile she replied, now why would I do that?
Meanwhile, the electorate must endure endless revisits of the tragic but preventable Capital riots, while Trump’s failure as commander and chief to immediately marshal military force to prevent the penetration of the Capital renders him forever unfit for the presidency. These inquiries keep him in the limelight. Perhaps Congress and Trump could take their mutual pity party down to Bob Dillan’s Highway 61 and allow the electorate time to bring some much needed light into a dark Covid world.
