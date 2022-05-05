 Skip to main content
Doublespeak indeed

To the editor: Wayne Heimer’s guest opinion on May 3 examines the importance of George Orwell and other sci-fi writers, who suggested the horrors of bad governance. Orwell, who was British, wrote not merely of the United States, as Mr. Heimer suggests, but of potential woes of humans across our planet.

Despite his obvious wit and rich vocabulary, Mr. Heimer leads readers down a strange path. He never once mentions Putin, nor Putin’s current horrific outpacing of Hitler. Heimer instead frames all in an American surveillance setting, never naming the truly Orwellian American figure I waited eagerly to read about. I was eager because of the dangers this unnamed fellow poses. Yes, yes, I thought. Tell us. It’s happening. Enlighten us.

So ... we live in a nation in which a bottle-blond former U.S. president lies constantly. The man is at best a sore loser and at worst has committed at least one legally defined act of treason, possibly several. This person led a group of our nation’s citizens, his loyal followers, to enact treason by overturning a fair and free national election. An election that’s been recounted many times and litigated over and over again in U.S. courts, then found to be exactly that — honest and fair. Yet this highly placed wrongdoer’s name never is mentioned by Mr. Heimer.

Aren’t ransacking the Capitol, killing on-duty police officers working there, and trying to overturn the U.S. government — aren’t these classic acts of treason? Recent court cases say yes. Orwell would undoubtedly agree. Yet nowhere does Mr. Heimer ever name the American man, a former president, who incited all this and — ominously — plans to run for the presidency again and is now crossing the nation endorsing candidates, including in Alaska, when this fellow’s not defending himself in courtrooms for a lifetime of lies, dishonesty and illegal actions.

Mr. Heimer instead names President Biden as somehow “Orwellian.” Huh? Could have fooled me. I guess that laughable accusation, paired with the double printing, makes Mr. Heimer’s piece an excellent example of Orwellian doublespeak?

