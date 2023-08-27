DOT should say no to Kinross ore trucks

To the editor: DOT is currently seeking comments on the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, or STIP (due Sept. 3).
The cheapest, easiest and most responsible way for DOT to improve public safety on our public roads is to refuse to allow Kinross to enact its plan to run 100 foot long, 83 ton, ore haul trucks 24/7 from Tetlin to Fort Knox on the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways. They claim they can’t stop Kinross from using the public roads but think about it — DOT has never allowed just any kind of conveyance to use the roads. Think four-wheelers, snowmachines or (in rare cases) jet boats, right? And why? Because they threaten public safety.