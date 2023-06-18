 Skip to main content
DOT is not listening to the community

To the editor: In regard to the News-Miner’s headline article of May 26, “DOT Collecting Comments on Transportation Plan,” I find DOT’s fast tracking of major road alterations solely for the purpose of Fort Knox ore hauling to be completely incompatible with their publicly stated position of receiving and reviewing public input and concerns before proceeding with transportation plans.

“Once DOT receives enough feedback it will break into working group meetings with a focus on residency and emerging projects, followed by a draft plan update and more public meetings. A final plan is expected in summer 2024 after considering all data and community input,” the story states.

