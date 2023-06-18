DOT is not listening to the community

To the editor: In regard to the News-Miner’s headline article of May 26, “DOT Collecting Comments on Transportation Plan,” I find DOT’s fast tracking of major road alterations solely for the purpose of Fort Knox ore hauling to be completely incompatible with their publicly stated position of receiving and reviewing public input and concerns before proceeding with transportation plans.
“Once DOT receives enough feedback it will break into working group meetings with a focus on residency and emerging projects, followed by a draft plan update and more public meetings. A final plan is expected in summer 2024 after considering all data and community input,” the story states.
Judy Chapman, DOT deputy director of planning, said, “Right now it is very initial and will take time. We want to get a lot of ideas and comments on paper because that will help us frame the plan.”
Do DOT administrators think that we are so gullible that we will be soothed by their hypocritical statements and sit idly by while they ram through millions of public funds into road construction that is solely for the benefit of Fort Knox when the public is overwhelmingly against the use of public roads for this industrial ore hauling? By publicly announcing the fast tracking of major highway modifications which is solely for the benefit of Fort Knox ore hauling, DOT makes a mockery of the community input that it supposedly seeks.
I ask our legislators to hold DOT accountable to their own publicly stated time frame for collecting and reviewing all data that impacts all communities in regards to the Fort Knox ore hauling.