Don't underestimate Bernie Karl

To the editor: Eastern philosophy teaches, “The nail that stands up gets hammered down.” Russian lore instructs, “The tallest blade of grass always gets the first cut.”
Indisputably, Bernie Karl is a nail that stands up. A tall blade of Alaska grass.
Bernie recently suffered patently hurtful, false attacks by several Facebook posters claiming Bernie was not attentive to the needs of guests and animals of Chena Hot Springs Resort during the Munson Creek Fire.
I have known Bernie since 1983. He has been a good friend and client in various matters for years. I have grown to respect Bernie for his tenacity, can-do attitude, resiliency and his genuine compassion for all living things. Bernie and his deceased wife, Connie, were instrumental in saving many animals and always rising to help those in need. I remember the time when one of their dogs had a paralyzed lower back from a car wreck. Rather than euthanizing their pet, they built a wheeled platform which worked remarkably well so the pet could pull itself around for many years.
There was the time that Bernie built an iron lung from scrap metal for a close friend, John, who suffered from Lou Gehrig’s disease. The device served John well until his death. Despite his sometimes outspoken behavior, Bernie is known among friends as one who will give the shirt off his back to a person or family in need.
It cannot be disputed that Bernie draws attention to himself. He can be loud and highly opinionated. (Just attend a GVEA meeting sometime.) Not to mention Bernie’s ubiquitous duck call. But Bernie’s charitable giving also cannot be criticized.
One thing I have learned over the years is to never doubt Bernie’s abilities and his will to tackle a challenge. The Munson Creek Fire and Bernie’s response only reinforced that conviction, setting an example for all of us.
Those who criticize Bernie should reconsider their attacks. Please cease smearing this fine person. Fairbanks could use more Bernies — obnoxious duck call and all.