Don't turn our communities into a haul road

To the editor: As a 50-year Alaskan, I’ll say yes to mining, yes to high paying jobs, yes to tourism, yes to highway safety and ongoing road maintenance, and yes to replacing obsolete bridges. A big yes to maintaining our quality of life, and that of our kids.

It's a big no to the current trucking plan. It’s the profit-gouging plan that’s supported by our governor. You’ve heard the numbers — huge trucks, four to six per hour, 24 hours per day, all year long for an undisclosed number of years. It’s time for Plan B and build a mill nearby. With the large amount of untapped mineral deposits in the Upper Tanana Region, an onsite mill would be profitable for decades rather than years with the trucking plan.

