Don't turn our communities into a haul road

To the editor: As a 50-year Alaskan, I’ll say yes to mining, yes to high paying jobs, yes to tourism, yes to highway safety and ongoing road maintenance, and yes to replacing obsolete bridges. A big yes to maintaining our quality of life, and that of our kids.
It's a big no to the current trucking plan. It’s the profit-gouging plan that’s supported by our governor. You’ve heard the numbers — huge trucks, four to six per hour, 24 hours per day, all year long for an undisclosed number of years. It’s time for Plan B and build a mill nearby. With the large amount of untapped mineral deposits in the Upper Tanana Region, an onsite mill would be profitable for decades rather than years with the trucking plan.
You’ve heard about the safety concerns of these huge, untested trucks. You know our winter driving conditions, with all the new folks slip-sliding away. What about the noise? Anyone living north of town will be hearing these trucks crawling up the Steese hill at 2 a.m., at 6 a.m., all day long. If the governor can find the money to replace bridges that only need to be replaced for these big trucks, he could find some land for the mill to be built on.
It’s time to bang the drum folks and to stand up for our communities. Please talk with your neighbors, friends, legislators — anyone who will listen — and urge them to sign the petitions that are circulating. The time is now. I, for one, don’t want to see our communities turned into a haul road.