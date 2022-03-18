Don't rely on the West

To the editor: As the Biden administration claims that Russian advances have been stalled, a Syrian activist, Karahm el Hahmad, who engaged in peaceful protests 11 years, gave some trenchant advice Tuesday to Ukrainians and Americans on NPR’s “The World.”
Interviewed by Marco Werman, Hahmad noted that once Russia entered the war in Syria “Everything changed.”
He emphasized that “Russia does not care about international law or international agreements ... ” Referencing Ukraine, he said, “The Russians aren’t going to be stopped by sanctions” and asserted that the only solution was “ ... to meet force with force.“ Speaking directly to Ukrainians he advised, ”Don’t rely 100% … on the West ... because you will be let down. It just seems like that the West did not learn its lesson in Syria … whereas Russia did learn its lesson ... namely that the world is just not going to listen.” Indeed, from BBC news footage, Russians effectively get by with anything; reducing the city of Mariupol to rubble with shelling and bombing of civilians, preventing humanitarian aid from even getting into the city, and preventing trapped civilians from getting out.
Meanwhile, as Biden nixed replacement aircraft for Ukraine, the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers had the nerve to travel by train to Kiev and meet in person with Ukraine President Zelenskyy. These are now democratic countries that know firsthand what it is like to live under the thumb of Russia. As Russia seems to be getting a bit more realistic about peace talks, it will have been the duly elected Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s consistent Patrick Henry-like stance (“Give me liberty or give me death”) that will have turned the tide, not the Obama/Biden hypocrisy of encouraging uprising and then being nowhere to be seen when bullets start flying.
Indeed, based on the administration’s congressional briefings (reported by Sen. Sullivan) portraying a Ukrainian defeat, it sometimes seems that Biden and Putin have a de facto nonaggression pact similar to the Hitler-Stalin pact before WWII. Given that, we can only pray that Putin will see that in the long run a neutral but free Ukraine will be the greatest security guarantee that Russia has ever had.