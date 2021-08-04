Don't put the PFD in the Alaska Constitution

To the editor: It would be insane if the Alaska Legislature sticks a big guaranteed cash handout in the Alaska Constitution. That would be like a flashing sign to attract swarms of freeloaders, drug abusers and criminals from the Lower 48. They would think the money is “owed” to them as a basic human right. This would increase the need for more public services and cause a tax increase on hard working Alaskans.
In the August special session, the Legislature is going to consider a proposed amendment to the constitution called SJR6, which has one good thing and one very bad thing. The good thing is a 5% annual draw limit on the Alaska Permanent Fund, which is basically the same as the existing POMV statute from 2018.
The very bad thing is enshrining the PFD in the Alaska Constitution, even if it is unaffordable. The plan is to split the 5% POMV draw, and use 50% for free services for the Alaskan people (snow plowing, education, road maintenance, troopers, courts, crime control, airports, university, marine highway, Pioneers’ Home, etc.). The other 50% would be used for free cash for everyone, including hordes of newcomers and transients.
If there is not enough for essential services, a stiff income tax will no doubt, be slapped onto the backs of working people to help support loafers. Alaska will be transformed into a crime-ridden, income-transfer welfare state.
Some legislators who would vote to misuse the constitution, and damage Alaska in this fashion, are possibly motivated by the lust for extra votes so that they can maintain their lofty positions.
It is fine to hand out free money to residents as long as such payments do not exceed a balanced budget and our state savings accounts are not drained down, as has been happening lately.
The proper way to legitimately earn an increase in the PFD is for the people and their elected representatives to intelligently examine what services can be carefully trimmed or eliminated.
My website at www.pfdbudget.com has more info.
Fairbanks