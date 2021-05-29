Don't poke the bear – literally

To the editor: The article in the May 28 edition about two hunters and their brown bear encounter on the coast highlights a dangerous practice used too often by hunters.
First there are multiple paragraphs to describe and set the mood of impending doom. Then there is a narrow escape from death. After all of this suspense and relief, the participant claims that they poked the bear about “30 times with [a] pistol” to make sure it was dead. To be clear, I am grateful that they did not get hurt, but why would anyone that just witnessed the physical abilities of these animals “poke” a bear? Bullets are cheap. Shoot it again at a manageable distance. If one is completely out of bullets — wait it out. Poking a bear to see if it is dead is almost as bad as pulling the trigger to see if a gun is loaded. What also worries me is that this individual hosts a YouTube channel.
Please, if anyone plans to be in the wilderness this summer, take time to contact Fish and Game to get some legitimate sources of educational information. Wounded bears do not like to be poked.