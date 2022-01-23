 Skip to main content
Don't poison the well

To the editor: Regarding “Covid and responsible behavior” in the Jan. 20 issue: I am disgusted by the sentiments at the end of this letter to the editor, and curious why it would even be published unless to showcase the hatred and polarization that have permeated our country in the past two years.

Cristina Ackerman writes “This madness is (mostly) killing off those of you who support it. Silver lining?” To celebrate the death of other human beings in our community because of their political views is heinous, and those who espouse such things should be ashamed. We are in the midst of a two-year long pandemic. Instead of dehumanizing those who do not share our beliefs, we should be loving and supporting each other.

We have something in Fairbanks that is absent in most of the rest of the country: Community. It takes a lot to make it up here, and the sense of community we have is unlike anywhere else. We should not ruin that special quality by spouting hateful tripe that is trickling down from the national political conversation. Wishing ill upon our fellow countrymen and especially those in our own community does nothing except drive deeper the wedge of division that is apparent these days.

The language, tone, and topics sold by politicians and media (on both the left and the right) is pure poison. Rather than poison the well in our community, let us try to support, enrich and love each other.

