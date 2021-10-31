Don't like the rules? Move on then

To the editor: Kudos to Frank Eagle and Kathy Lavelle for instituting vaccination requirements for their business for employees and customers. They are trying to keep the community healthy. The hope is others will follow suit.
People seem to forget that private businesses and corporations (including airlines, buses, taxicabs, etc.) have the right to dictate their manner of doing business and to set requirements for hiring their employees. They are not “public” entities as governments are. You have the right to not do business with them if you don’t agree with what they are doing and employees don’t have to remain in their employ if they do not wish to follow the business’s mandates for employment unlike governments, which most of us have to interact with at some time or other.
It is frustrating to hear employees claim they have a right to not follow the business’ rules and yet remain employed. Likewise, government employees that claim the same. If you don’t like the rules, move on.
The “my right to not vaccinate trumps your right to stay healthy” attitude that seems to permeate the unvaccinated is getting ridiculous. Alaska has seen an increase in cases and deaths and the United States has seen an appalling number of preventable deaths from Covid-19 directly or from its complications. In the past, we have not had a similar problem with vaccinating for TB, polio, mumps, measles, scarlet fever, typhoid, tetanus, diphtheria, and all the other diseases we have vaccines for that are required for foreign travel and to keep the community healthy.
Why is there such a furor about Covid-19 vaccinations? Where did common sense go?
