To the editor: The Borough Assembly has machinations to drop “Fairbanks” from the name of our international airport in order to rename it the Don Young International Airport. Regardless of Young’s personal politics, removing Fairbanks from the name would be a marketing mistake.
The importance of the Fairbanks International Airport cannot be overstated; it is conveniently located to take full advantage of the growing polar economy, it’s essential for refueling and delivering resources to Alaska’s Interior, and it’s an ideal place to start an Alaska vacation. For many people the Fairbanks airport is where they get their first impression of our city, and it is important for that good first impression to be directly tied to our community and its name.
Our future will bring an increased demand in all categories that Fairbanks and its airport excel at, and when these planes arrive they ought to be flying into Fairbanks International. As the importance of the airport rises, Fairbanks’ branding should rise with it — not Don Young’s.
The Borough Assembly should find some other way to take part in the Don Young legacy project.
Please, don’t drop Fairbanks.