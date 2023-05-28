Don't call it a climate action plan

To the editor: I am writing today to bring to light the current issues regarding the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) and current committee mismanagement.
The previous committee was comprised of community experts and leaders through an extensive public selection process. The previous committee had put in countless hours of planning, compiling public input and managing the progression of the CAAP to the point of almost completion until the entire committee was dismissed by Aaron Lojewski, replaced with members who are unvetted and did not go through a public selection process. The new committee has made extensive cuts to the CAAP, which is essentially throwing out all the public input, money ($79,700.00), the previous committee’s expertise and time, and denying the reality of climate change happening and affecting the FNSB’s residents by removing all language they do not personally agree with.